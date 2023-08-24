Reed City Area Public Schools Superintendent stepping up during bus driver shortage

Reed City Area Public Schools needs a few bust drivers, but it’s all hands on deck until they get a few more.

“I think it’s one of those things that didn’t bounce back after the pandemic,” explained Stephanie Bellinger, Transportation Coordinator at Reed City Area Public Schools. “It’s tough to find a part-time worker who really wants to commit themselves like this because it’s a big commitment.”

The school district has a few drivers in training and is looking to hire three more, but until then the district’s mechanic is taking a morning route and Superintendent Michael Sweet is taking an afternoon route.

“I didn’t know where I was going for all the stops, so that was a little a little hectic. We were able to figure it out and got all the kids dropped off safely, and we’ll keep doing it for a while,” said Sweet. “I got my CDL when I was still superintendent in Walkerville, which is over in Oceana County. It just turned out to be very helpful that if there ever was an issue with a sports trip or because we didn’t have a driver because somebody called in sick or some reason to be able to help out and do whatever it takes to make the school run.”

Sweet says the real heroes are the bus drivers who do it for a living.

“I’ve done just about every job in the school district, and driving a bus is one of the tougher ones,” said Sweet.

“It is a fantastic way for someone who lives in the local community to give back, to be more involved,” added Bellinger