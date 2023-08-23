New housing unveiled at Kirtland Community College

Students at Kirtland Community College near Grayling will soon be able to live right on campus thanks to some brand-new housing villas.

The college held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil two new housing buildings. Each one can house up to sixteen students, one for females and one for males.

The Director of Housing and Student Life at the college, Derric Knight, said the new villas not only address the housing shortage but also enhances the overall college experience.

“Providing an opportunity for our students to be able to engage outside the classroom, to be able to engage with their peers and be able to share experiences, make lifelong friendships, and just enjoy their time while they’re here at Kirkland,” said Knight.

Kirtland Community College said the villas are not all taken as of yet. They also said there is room for an additional 10 villas in the future if needed.