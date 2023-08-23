Michigan agriculture awarded more than $2 million in grants from Federal Farm Bill

Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced more than $2 million in grants for Michigan agriculture. The 21 grants in total come from the Federal Farm Bill, and funding will be funneled into Michigan’s specialty crops such as blueberries and cherries.

The grants include:

$158,395.00 to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development’s International Marketing Program

$97,878 to Michigan State University

$100,000 the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board

$98,237 to the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission

$100,000 to the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association

$99,000 to the Michigan Blueberry Commission

$97,451 to Celery Research, Inc

$100,000 to the Michigan Bean Commission

$98,084 to the Michigan Vegetable Council

$125,000 to the Michigan Cherry Committee

$98,780 to the Michigan Onion Committee

$105,549 to the Hop Growers of Michigan

$100,000 to the Michigan State Horticultural Society

$125,000 to the Michigan Apple Committee

$100,000 to the Michigan Carrot Committee

$125,000 to the Leelanau Peninsula Vintners Association

$80,000 to the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market Expo

$125,000 to Kids’ Food Basket

$89,081 to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association

$93,795 to the Michigan Potato Industry Commission

$130,972 to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

The funds from these grants will help farmers promote their products at home and abroad, protect crops from pests and diseases, improve sustainability and climate resiliency and boost market competitiveness for specialty crop farmers across Michigan.

You can find more details about the grants by clicking here.