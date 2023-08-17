4H competitions happening at Northern District Fair

The Northern District Fair is in full swing, and with it’s return brings competition among the areas youth.

4H allows young people to develop skills for life by completing hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. And what fair would be complete without the 4H competitions where animals of all sizes are presented to judges?

It’s Ella Davis’ first time competing, and she said it’s hard work keeping Fred, her English angora rabbit, in tip top shape.

“Every morning I get up and take care of Fred and I also take care of my guinea pigs. Fred always dumps out his food water too. So then I have to put it back in his cage. Then I have to fill it with water again,” Davis’ said.

Ella earned third place with Fred and she plans on competing with a turkey next year.