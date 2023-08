Raven Brewing & BBQ in Big Rapids will be closing its doors after eight years in business.

In a post on social media, the Raven says the last day of operations will be Sunday, Aug. 27.

The owners say they plan to focus on their other restaurant in Big Rapids, Blue Cow Cafe.

A new restaurant, Fatty C’s, already has plans to move into the Raven’s location. That restaurant hopes to open later in September.

The Big Rapids Raven location is the only one closing at this time.