Man arrested in Florida for overdose deaths of 2 from Alpena

Michigan State Police say a man has been extradited from Florida to the Alpena County Jail, accused of delivering the drugs that killed two men.

Troopers were called to a home in Alpena Township on Mar. 18 for a report of two unresponsive men. EMS said they believed the men had died from a drug overdose.

Troopers found a razor blade and a rolled up $5 bill with white powder inside in front of one victim. They say the other victim was sitting in front of several packages and a metal container with white powder inside. An autopsy determined the men died from overdosing on multiple drugs including fentanyl and mitragynine (kratom).

MSP identified 27-year-old Gavin Daniel Krueger of Ossineke as the suspected drug dealer. Krueger’s home was searched and more evidence was seized. An arrest warrant was issued on July 5. Krueger was arrested in Vero Beach, Florida on July 23 and arrived back in Michigan on Aug. 10.

He’s charged with two counts of Delivery of Controlled Substance Causing Death. His bond was set at $100,000.