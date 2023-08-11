Interlochen man charged for child sex crimes after victim came forward 6 years later

Kenneth Raymond Driver

An Interlochen man was arrested and charged for sex crimes against a minor.

Michigan State Police says last month the victim came forward to a school resource officer about an incident they said happened back in 2017.

The child was interviewed and the suspect, 73-year-old Kenneth Raymond Driver, declined to be interviewed. He was arrested on Aug. 9 and taken to the Benzie County Jail.

Driver is charged with two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree (Victim Under 13), and one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree (Victim Under 13). His bond is set at $250,000.