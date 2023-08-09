Celebrate summer with healthy and nutrient-dense popsicles!

With the heat of summer beating down, there is nothing that screams summer like a cold popsicle. The problem is, these popsicles, when purchased from the store, can potentially be just sugar and frozen water. Although delicious, sometimes we need a more nutritious option.

For this months Table Health segment we bring you a healthy, fresh and delicious popsicle recipe that will keep the whole family coming back for more. With a provided recipe for both Tropical and Berry Basil flavors, there is no end to the combinations that you and your family can make.

For more information and the full recipe, visit the Table Health website.