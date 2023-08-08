North Star Quilt Guild making quilts for Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

The North Star Quilt Guild in Lake City is making one-of-a-kind creations for our veterans.

The women have made 51 lap quilts for veterans on an upcoming Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. Each quilt is unique but sticks to red, white and blue colors and patriotic fabric.

The North Star Quilt Guild says lap quilts are easy to make and plans on making more for future Mid-Michigan Honor Flights.

“We have a few quilters that just are nonstop. One woman said she had two machines going at a time, so I can’t imagine that,” said Jean Wright, President of North Star Quilt Guild. “I think we outdid ourselves, and I think that just shows how drawn people are to the project.”

The North Star Quilt Guild meets a few times each month. They’re always welcoming new members and accepting fabric donations.