Flint water continues to show improvement in 7th year of testing

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says Flint has met the Safe Drinking Water Act requirements for water testing for the seventh year in a row.

Flint’s water system has been tested twice yearly since July 2016 for lead and copper. The latest results are from the six-month window between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2023.

Out of 30 residential and 32 commercial sites, four had lead results above the acceptable federal level. EGLE says the results show those levels are from lead in fixtures and plumbing. The sites have been notified and steps were taken to reduce exposure.

In 2018, following the Flint water crisis, Michigan adopted the nation’s toughest lead rules for drinking water. EGLE says more than 95% of Flint’s homes have had their lead service lines replaced, and testing continues to show improvement.