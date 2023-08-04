Traverse Health Clinic, Munson Medical Center set up mobile health services in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse Commons Area has seen a rise in the homeless population over the past few years, and with that comes a need for medical attention.

Traverse Health Clinic and Munson Medical Center set up their mobile health services vehicle ever Friday to provide the people in the area with needed care.

While insurance is accepted, they don’t turn away people who don’t have money for services.

“It’s really important that we do it consistently. So if we say we’re going to do something, we need to follow through. And so coming here every Friday, they know that we’re going to be here,” David Klee, MD, from Munson Family Medicine Residency Program, said.

“The bottom line is they need care and we have the ability to bring it to them. When we see people in the medical field coming out and caring for people in the conditions that are in, they become housing advocates as well,” Ryan Hannon from the Goodwill Northern Michigan said.

Community Mental Health and the Health Department have also helped with efforts to provide care to the homeless population.