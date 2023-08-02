City of Gladwin issuing boil water advisory for Aug. 3

The city of Gladwin is issuing a boil water advisory for Thursday starting around 7 a.m.

The areas affected by this boil water advisory will be Silverleaf south of Grout, Antler south of May and Arcade south of Jay, along with all of May, June, Jay and Columbus due to a water main replacement.

There is no timeframe as of right now when the boil water advisory will end on Thursday, just that the city will notify everyone once it has been lifted.

For more information please contact the Department of Public Works water department at 989-426-6943 or email dpw@gladwin.org.

You can also check out the city’s website or their Facebook page for more information about what to expect during this time.