Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrests four men after human trafficking sting

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that four people have been arrested after a human trafficking sting in Osceola County.

According to the sheriff’s office, they allegedly came to Evart last Friday night to have sex with a minor under 15-years-old.

The men arrested were Charles Staffen from Howard City, Corey Brennan from Allegan, Daniel Davidson from Six Lakes and another person from Twin Lakes who’s name has not yet been released.

The sherrif’s office has arrested them on charges of Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. Deputies say that more charges may be filed.