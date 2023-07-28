MDARD expands hemlock woolly adelgid quarantine to Benzie and Manistee Co.

Effective Aug. 1, the state’s quarantine of hemlock woolly adelgid will be extended to Benzie, Manistee and part of Washtenaw County.

Previously the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development was monitoring its movement in Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa County.

MDARD says the goal is to regulate movement of hemlock and tiger-tail spruce trees, forest products and nursery stock from the quarantine areas to other locations within the state.

“If left unchecked, hemlock woolly adelgid could spread throughout Michigan’s hemlock trees, causing significant losses and affecting the timber and lumber industries, nursery and landscaping industries, the Christmas tree industry, and the tourist industry,” said Mike Philip, Director of MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. “Hopefully, by expanding quarantine area, we can keep the pest from moving to new areas in the state and slow the spread within the currently infested areas.”

Please report infested trees and take pictures if possible, but do not collect branches or twigs as samples to avoid spreading hemlock woolly adelgid. To report: