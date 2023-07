Preview of the 2023 Au Sable River Canoe Marathon-6:45

The Au Sable River Canoe Marathon is on Saturday.

It is the 75th year of this intense competition.

Elite paddlers from around the world will take on the non-stop 120-mile race. Battling through portages, darkness and fatigue all while navigating the grueling course.

Advertisement

9&10′s Meredith St. Henry and Kaleb Vinton gave us a preview of the race.