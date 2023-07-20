Body contact advisories issued for 2 Otsego Co. beaches

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) on Thursday issued beach advisories for Otsego Lake State Park and Otsego County Park, both in Otsego County.

Water samples taken Wednesday showed elevated E. coli levels at both beaches, which warrants restricted use based on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards, officials said. The advisories are posted at both beaches.

At Otsego Lake State Park, a full body contact advisory is in place. At Otsego County Park, a partial body contact advisory is in place; officials advise no water contact above the waist.

Water sampling is done throughout the summer months to monitor E. coli levels at many public beaches, officials said. The levels change frequently, and are impacted by the presence of fowl, waves and more.



