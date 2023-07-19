Music lessons, instrument tuning and more at TC Violin

TC Violin Co is a full-service violin shop in Traverse City that has a team of experts that provide repair and restoration to any stringed instrument.

Not only do they specialize in new and vintage instruments, but their team is dedicated to teaching anyone how to play an instrument or pursue their musical dreams.

The music school provides both virtual and in-person lessons that are designed to your individual music goals. Some of the instruments that you can learn how to play include the piano, bass, cello, mandolin, violin and more!

Our On The Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the music school to get in touch with their musical capabilities.

