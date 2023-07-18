Two Northern Michigan state representatives face recall petition

Six Michigan State House members have had recall petitions filed against them this week. Two of them are from Northern Michigan.

Traverse City’s Representative Betsy Coffia and Cheboygan’s Representative Cam Cavitt are facing recall petitions for votes they made in the House. The State Board of Canvassers will review the petitions next month.

“I think it seems like a waste and a distraction,” said Rep. Cavitt.

Of the six lawmakers facing a recall in Lansing, the lone Republican is Cavitt. Officially notified Monday, the lawmakers say they knew this was coming.

“I actually did get a call from folks within the local Republican party who I’ve had a reasonable relationship with over the years, who just said, ‘Hey we just want to let you know we heard this is coming. We don’t think it’s particularly a good idea,’” Rep. Coffia said. “And frankly they said ‘We’re not so sure you’ve done anything worthy of recall, but wanted you to know it’s coming.’”

“There were rumors that this was going to be happening for a little while so I knew and I was aware of it,” Said Cavitt. “But the Secretary of State sent an email to our office so I learned from my staff yesterday morning.”

Coffia’s petition states it is over her support of ‘red flag’ laws for guns. Coffia is also a freshman lawmaker in a newly flipped district.

“It’s always a possibility for any representative,” said Coffia. “I respect the recall process and we’re going to let it run its course, but I personally don’t think a policy dispute is an appropriate venue. It should be more appropriate for public corruption.”

Also a freshman, Cavitt’s petition was filed due to his yes vote to seat Speaker Joe Tate. This year being the first year in recent memory when it wasn’t a unanimous yes vote.

“It is a ceremonial vote. It’s the first vote the legislature takes to seat the Speaker,” said Cavitt. “I don’t get to choose. Who does it? That’s the majority and right now the majority of the Democratic party.”

No laws were broken, just votes made on the floor.

“It should be a malfeasance,” said Cavitt. “If I had done something criminally wrong, that’s a whole other story but no I’m just doing my job.”

Both said any issues with their votes should be settled in the next election, not in this process. But for now they will watch the process play out while continuing to get through their freshman years.

“I’m going to keep working hard for the people in my district and stay focused on my job,” said Coffia.

“I’m more worried about delivering for the constituents in the 106th,” said Cavitt. “I am not worried about a small faction of the Republican party.”