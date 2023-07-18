State charges 16 people accused of submitting their names as fake electors in 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced felony charges against 16 people in connected to the reported false electors scheme following the 2020 presidential election.

The Attornery General’s Office says these 16 people met secretly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.”

These fake documents were sent to the United States Senate and National Archives in an effort to give the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, the candidate who won in Michigan.

Advertisement

Attorney General Nessel says there is “overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election.”

Here is the list of defendants and their charges.

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Mary-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford

James Renner, 76, of Lansing

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

Each defendant is charged with: