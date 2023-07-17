Michigan’s community and tribal colleges kick off “Reconnect on Campus” week

It is “Reconnect on Campus Week” for Michigan’s community and tribal colleges. It’s a week where these schools are focusing on advocacy and information for adults looking to return, or attend for the first time, community college or a post secondary trade school.

Community College

The state held a press event Monday morning to tout the program and announce that new state funding is lowering the minimum age for free tuition from 25 to 21.

The Michigan Reconnect program was a keystone of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 plan, getting 60% of Michiganders a post secondary degree or certificate by 2030.

“We are on pace to make that happen. We have boosted the state of Michigan’s post secondary completion rate to 50.5% from just over 44% that it was at in 2019 when we started this program,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, So we’re ahead of schedule to getting to Sixty by 30.”

The state projects an additional 300,000 Michiganders will be eligible for Michigan Reconnect when the age is lowered to 21.