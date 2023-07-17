Michigan marks one year of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Michigan has been a success one year after its launch in the state and across the nation.

988 is a 24/7 toll-free nationwide hotline that accepts calls from anyone who needs support for a suicide, mental health or substance use crisis.

“Michigan’s 988 Lifeline receives as many as 7,000 calls per month, and the compassionate staff who answers these urgent calls are well-trained to help and connect those experiencing crisis with support and resources,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Nearly 1.5 million adults in Michigan currently have a mental health condition and strengthening crisis care and mental health services continues to be a top priority for MDHHS. We encourage anyone experiencing a crisis or their family members to use this resource whenever they may need it.”

MDHHS says nearly 63,000 calls have been answered in the past year, and most were answered within 30 seconds. Callers who had high or overwhelming stress at the beginning of the call said it was lowered by speaking to a 988 specialist.

People who are worried about a loved one can also call, and there are services available for veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals and other groups.

You can find more information here, but dial 988 if you or a loved one are in crisis.