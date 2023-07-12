East Bay Township making changes to short term rental ordinance to help address the housing shortage

Like many communities in Northern Michigan, short term rentals in East Bay are a hot button issue, as more homes are being used for short term rentals.

Beth Friend, East Bay Charter Township Supervisor and Chair, said that leaves less housing available for locals who are trying to find a place to live in East Bay Charter Township, which is minutes from Traverse City.

“A couple different things that people have seen across the country with short term rentals, you know, is inflating the prices of homes and some of the density of short term rentals compared to long term rentals or year round homes, those types of issues,” said Friend.

The township said after a year long process, they voted to update their short term rental ordinance that was adopted back in 2019 to address these issues.

The first two changes will address future short term rentals. It includes a cap on the amount of licenses permitted to 145 licenses, that’s 35 less than what the township currently has.

Claire Karner, the Director of Planning and Zoning for the township said right now, there are no more licenses available right now.

“Property owners will not have the opportunity to pursue a short term rental license until we fall below that cap and we’ll fall below that cap through attrition as people decide not to renew their short term rental license, " said Karner.

Karner said the second change is that no new licenses will be issued, unless that home is more than 1,000 feet away from another short term rental.

“The purpose is to not have clustering of short term rentals,” said Karner.

Karner said the last change involved changing the turnover rate from once every four nights to once every seven.

“So you can’t have somebody come in, rent for two nights and then turn over and have another guest come in for another two nights,” said Karner.

Friend said she voted in favor of the changes.

“I voted for it, I do think that short term rentals should have an avenue to exist. They are going to exist. They were before they were even allowed in the township, so having some criteria in place that they have to adhere to is important,” said Friend.

The vote to make the amendments to the ordinance didn’t pass unanimously. One board member, Matt Cook, voted against it. Cook said via email that he opposed the seven day minimum on turnover. He said he supported the other changes but he didn’t think the burden of enforcing length of stay to seven days would be easy or appropriate.