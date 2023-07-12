Crews repair water main break in Brimley

A water main break in Brimley Tuesday evening was repaired Wednesday afternoon.

The break was noticed by a passerby just west of M-221 on W. Lakeshore Dr.

Rich Phillips, the Superior Township Water and Sewer supervisor, says the main is about eight feet underground and near fiber-optic lines. Phillips says the hole in the water main was the size of a ping pong ball.

Advertisement

The break affected about 50 properties on W. Lakeshore Dr. west of the Cozy Inn to the Bay Mills Indian Reservation.

The road is expected to be fully reopened by midafternoon.



