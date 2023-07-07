Naked man arrested at Petoskey State Park sand dunes

A 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday after reports of a man naked near the beach at Petoskey State Park, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says.

Thursday afternoon, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls from beachgoers who stated a man was naked in the sand dune area.

Officials say that concerned citizens reported that a man was exposing himself and was causing “alarm and distress” among other beachgoers.

Once arrived on scene, officers say that they ensured the well-being of the people who witnessed the situation. The officers investigated the situation with help from the Michigan DNR and were able to identify the suspect before taking him into custody without incident.

The suspect, Ernest Larry Keyes, from Kalamazoo was charged with indecent exposure and sexually delinquent person, which includes making any indecent exposure of his person while fondling his genitals.

9&10 News did not find that he had any previous criminal background.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind individuals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or inappropriate activities they observe.