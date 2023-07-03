Lawnmower falls on Gladwin Co. man, killing him

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after being pinned under a tractor on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home in Gladwin Township and found 70-year-old Richard Hall trapped under a large, zero-turn lawnmower near the garage. They say Hall had used a tractor with a front-end loaded to lift up the lawnmower with a chain. Deputies say the chain broke, dropping the lawnmower onto Hall.

Rescue workers from the Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department got him out from under the lawnmower, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.