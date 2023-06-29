BREAKING NEWS: Deputies searching for two girls kidnapped out of Roscommon Co.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two girls who were kidnapped.

Deputies say 15-year-old Tamara Perez and her 13-year-old sister Iris were taken from their adopted home between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. They are believed to be in a new white Jeep Cherokee.

Michigan State Police and law enforcement authorities in Florida are assisting the investigation.

If you see the girls, vehicle, or have any other information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.