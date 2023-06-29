3 suspects arrested in connection to 2022 governor’s race signature fraud

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says a third person was arrested and charged on Thursday for collecting fake signatures in the run-up to the 2022 election for governor.

They say Willie Reed, owner of Petition Reeds LLC and co-owner of Mack Douglas LLC, was charged with several counts related to defrauding the campaigns of Perry Johnson, James Craig, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, and Michael Markey, as well as judicial candidates Tricia Dare, John Cahalan, and John Michael Malone.

Reed, Shawn Wilmoth and another suspect are accused of charging the campaigns over $700,000 each for collecting valid signatures and then delivering thousands of forged ones. Reed and Wilmoth are also accused of taking money from Ryan Kelley’s campaign and delivering no signatures at all.

The Attorney General’s Office says Reed, who lives in Florida, turned himself in on Thursday. Wilmoth and the third defendant were arrested at their home in Warren, MI last week.

Reed is charged with: