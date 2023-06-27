State Veterinarian’s Office explains how to keep animals safe during poor air quality

The State Veterinarian’s Office said Tuesday that animals can be affected in the same ways that humans are during the time of elevated levels of fine particulate matter from wildfires.

“Similar to humans, animals are also affected when there are issues with air quality, especially birds, animals with underlying respiratory and heart conditions, and other sensitive populations—such as young or senior animals,” said Assistant State Veterinarian, Jennifer Calogero, DVM, PhD. “If animals are being negatively affected by breathing poor quality air, they could exhibit various signs of illness, including coughing, wheezing, having difficulties breathing, eye drainage, lethargy, changing the sound of their vocalization, decreased appetite, and thirst. For any concerns related to the health of your animals, please contact your veterinarian.”

The Office says that it is best to protect animals from poor air quality by keeping animals indoors, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and ensuring clean air flow indoors by using fans, air conditioners and air purifiers.

