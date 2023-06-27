New program in Emmet County helps seniors with critical home repairs, accessibility needs

A new opportunity is coming for seniors in Emmet County area to get some help around their house.

Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity is doing their part to help seniors through “Aging in Place.” This is a program that allows residents to apply for grants of up to $2,500 which goes toward critical home repairs and accessibility needs.

Habitat for Humanity says this is critical for those living on a fixed income.

“The housing crisis is affecting them in very different ways and that they cannot find labor to help with accessibility projects. And they also can’t find other housing to downsize, and with they’re limited income they’re really struggling to live and save affordable housing so we wanted to step in and do something about that,” Emily Bohm from Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity said.

The grant money is only available to residents ages 60 and older.

If you would like to apply for the grant, click here.