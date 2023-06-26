4 dogs, 1 cat killed in morning house fire in Chippewa County

A fire Monday morning in Chippewa County destroyed a house and left several pets dead, officials said.

Officials said they received a call around 7 a.m. for a report of a structure fire at 11153 Lakeshore Drive on the Bay Mills reservation.

There was no one inside the house when the fire started, officials said. However, four dogs and one cat were killed in the fire, according to a resident who lives at that address.

The fire is located in Superior Township, where just last week the township board fired the fire chief and the volunteer firefighters walked out as a result. Most of those firefighters now work for surrounding volunteer fire departments and were on the scene today, officials said.

Soo Township, Bay Mills Township and Dafter Township Volunteer fire departments all responded.