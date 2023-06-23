BREAKING NEWS: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Lake Michigan plane crash near Beaver Island

Reports Friday morning indicated a plane had crashed in Lake Michigan near Charlevoix. The reports stated divers and boats were involved while the Coast Guard had recovered one injured person to be transported to Charlevoix airport to be transferred to a hospital.

9&10′s Jodi Miesen arrived on scene to find more details, confirming the U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue one person from the crash before transporting them to a local hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard says after speaking with the victim of the plane crash, another victim was found on the plane unresponsive, and soon pronounced dead.

Officials say the exact time of the crash of the small Cessna type plane is unknown at this time and was located near Beaver Island. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

We are working to bring you more details as they come in.

Responders were assisted by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s dive team.





