New mental health inpatient facility opening in Traverse City

A new resource is coming to Traverse City for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority has partnered with Hope Network to open a new inpatient facility called North Hope Crisis. It’s a six bed crisis residential facility for individuals 21 and older.

Staff will help those admitted in the recovery process helping through depression, anxiety and other mental health emergencies.

“There’s not many options for people that are in mental health crisis. Most of the time, people will end up at the Munson E.R. where they sit and wait for a bed and then they’re hospitalized. This is an option where we can do an assessment, a screening, divert them from E.R. and place them into a home where they can stay for three to seven days,”

You can contact North Hope Crisis by calling 231-222-5169 or you can fax them at 231-421-3242.