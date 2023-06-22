Mackinac Island Live Streams 2023

Mackinac Island is home to many staple tourist attractions but did you know that they havebeen hosting an annual competitive stone skipping event for over 50 years? You can catch the actionagain this year, live and on demand, thanks to ourparticipating sponsors: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, Fort Mackinac, The Harbour View Inn, IceHouse BBQ, and Mackinac Associates!

The 53rd Annual W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition returns this July 4th; Gerplunkers, Pebbles,and Open divisions will start at 10am and the Pro division starts at noon. You can watch this highlyanticipated event from the comfort of your home from the On Demand section of 9and10news.com, the 9&10 News Youtube Channel, on 9&10 News Plus on VUit, and from the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau’s Facebook page.

The action doesn’t stop there! There will be 3 more events coming this summer to watch live and ondemand! All made possible by our sponsors:

The Vintage Baseball Game: 6:30pm – 8:00pm; July 29. Step back into American past time historyon the oldest continually used baseball field in Michigan at Fort Mackinac! Watch “Baseball as it wasmeant to be played,” including bygone baseball traditions and old fashioned fun! Catch all the actionas the The Fort Mackinac Never Sweats play the Portland Blue Sox on July 29th, 6:30pm to 8pm.

And mark your calendars for:

The Northern Michigan University vs Central Michigan University Exhibition game Volley Ballgame: 8/19.

The Mackinac Island Cup Soccer match coming in August 26th: Details and times to be determined.

Thanks again to our sponsors: The Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, Fort Mackinac, The HarbourView Inn, Ice House BBQ, and Mackinac Associates for making these summer live streams possible! You can click the logos below to visit their websites.