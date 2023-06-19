Traverse City celebrates Juneteenth at Northwestern Michigan College

Northern Michigan E3 continued their block party from over the weekend at Northern Michigan College.

The event features speakers, art, food trucks, and kids’ activities. The college hosted the event that was sponsored by Northern Michigan‘s E3.

Juneteenth is America’s newest federal holiday, which celebrates the end of slavery. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, ending slavery in the U.S.

News of liberation slowly spread across the south. It took more than two years for the news to reach the final enslaved group in Galveston, Texas. That day was June 19th, 1865, which was 158 years ago.

Marshall Collins said it’s meaningful to have these types of events.

“It’s pretty exciting just to celebrate in in Northern Michigan, my home. And, you know, just to bring this kind of cultural celebration to Northern Michigan and to have our community be a part of it and show up, " said Collins.

The block party ended on Monday, but organizers said they hope they can expand the event for next year.