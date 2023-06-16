Underserved Communities in Michigan to Get $61M to Connect to High-Speed Internet

U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on Friday announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is awarding $61.25 million in federal funding to the Peninsula Fiber Network to connect unserved and underserved communities in Michigan to high-speed internet.

The project will place 535 miles of new broadband fiber to connect local networks to high-capacity national and regional networks, which will bring high-speed internet access to over 35,000 homes in rural counties in Michigan and increase the resiliency and reliability of internet infrastructure across the state, officials said. The funding is made available by the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program.

“Expanding access to reliable high-speed internet in unserved and underserved areas creates new job opportunities and supports small businesses, increases access to quality health care through telehealth, and expands educational opportunities,” said Peters. “This funding is a massive win for Michiganders and communities in our state.”



