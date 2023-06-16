Sault Ste. Marie 4th of July Fireworks Moving to Sanderson Field Airport

Fourth of July fireworks in Sault Ste. Marie will be launched from a new location this year.

In previous years, fireworks were shot off from the east pier of the Soo Locks, but with the ongoing locks expansion project it had to be moved. The Army Corps of Engineers says the equipment, materials and fuel used for construction make that area a safety and liability issue.

Instead, the fireworks will be shot off at the Sanderson Field Airport. The City says there were several factors that made the airport their final choice.

“When we were looking at a couple of different sites, there [were] a couple of different factors we had to take into account: the size of the crowd, where they are going to park, and any regulations from the ATF. These aren’t commercial fireworks that we are dealing with. They are bigger industrial fireworks,” said Brian Chapman, Sault Ste. Marie city manager.

If you miss seeing fireworks over the St. Marys River, you can catch some on July 1 when Soo, Canada shoots theirs over the water to celebrate Canada Day.