Former Crawford Co. Official Charged With Forgery, Mortgage Fraud

A former Crawford County commissioner is facing forgery and mortgage fraud charges.

Michigan State Police say Shelly Pinkelman, who was formerly the building and zoning administrator and the marijuana coordinator for Frederic Township, forged a person’s name to remove them from a property they jointly owned with her. She then added a family member’s name and applied for a mortgage worth $20,000.

Troopers say Pinkelman turned herself in after an arrest warrant was issued on May 18.

She was charged this week with one count Forgery of Document Affecting Real Property, one count Residential Mortgage Fraud $100,000 or less, and Utter and Publishing a Document Affecting Real Property. She’s due back in court at the end of the month.