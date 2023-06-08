Clean Water Act Citizen Lawsuit Filed Against Burnette Foods in Elk Rapids

A Clean Water Act Citizen Suit was filed this week against a company in Antrim County.

“It’s been filed by several Northern Michigan organizations.

Burnette Foods in Elk Rapids have been allegedly excessively discharging fruit processing wastewater to the ground through spray irrigation fields. And while they have a groundwater permit administered through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the overapplication has lead to discharge reaching a wetland network that reaches Spencer Creek and empties into Elk Lake.

“The intent of this is to ensure that our water is protected. And by us being able to be involved in those conversations, we’re hoping that we can help find a solution that’s going to help maintain and protect the water quality that we have in that area,” Christine Crissman, the Executive Director of the Watershed Center GT Bay, said.

Burnette Foods is currently working with EGLE to come into compliance.