Stand Up for Great Lakes Getting Ready for Their Last Journey

It’s a bittersweet week for the non-profit Stand Up for Great Lakes.

That’s because they are getting ready for their journey across Lake Ontario, the final body of water for them to cross on stand-up paddleboards.

Over the last eight years, Stand Up for Great Lakes has been on a mission to cross off each of the five Great Lakes. Their efforts raise money to educate about and preserve our fresh water.

Co-Founders Kwin Morris says raising awareness about our most precious natural resource plays a big part in inspiring future generations.

“We live in a unique, spectacular place that when you grow up here, you don’t appreciate it. But then you start traveling. You realize that this is the only place in the world that it’s like this and there are threats to it. So having people aware of that and doing a little part for them is what it’s all about,” Morris said.

The goal this year is $25,000. You can click here if you would like to donate.