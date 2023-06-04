Communities Came Together During Wilderness Trail Wildfire in Grayling Township

The Wilderness Trail Wildfire started just a few miles from the City of Grayling.

On Saturday, power was turned off in the area to protect firefighters.

“Wildfires are pretty common around Grayling but usually not that big,” said Tabitha O’Dell, who lives in Grayling.

O’Dell says her power was turned off around 6 PM on Saturday.

“We were a little worried that maybe was getting closer to town, but then we heard it was contained and everything, so it’s just a waiting game at that point,” explained O’Dell.

A Better Place Bakery and Café in Frederic, a town over, welcomed people in need.

“I just wanted to let people know that we did have power. We were open. We had plenty of places to plug your phones to charge because I know when you’re without power, sometimes you want to make sure that you’re updating your friends and family,” said Lauren Burnam, Co-Owner of a Better Place Bakery and Café.

“We needed coffee Sunday morning after everything. We came in to grab coffee, grab some scones to go,” said O’Dell.

“I don’t think we’ve ever gone through food as fast as we did,” added Burnam.

The power returned in the City of Grayling around 1:30 PM on Sunday.