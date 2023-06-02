FSU’s Jim Crow Museum Exhibit Heads to Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a new exhibit from Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery starting this weekend.

“Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery” educates viewers on objects that mocked African Americans in the past.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the first to host the exhibit outside of FSU. Because of its very mature themes and languages, they do not recommend it for kids under 12. Anyone under 12 will require adult supervision.

The founder of the exhibit says he hopes the object are a teaching tool and spark discussions.

“This is not an exhibit of offensive objects that just disgust us. We show the context of the objects and we show how African Americans, demonstrating resiliency and grit, pushed back against the objects. That is the biggest take away from this,” said David Pilgrim, founder of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery.

On Sunday, June 4, Pilgrim will give a special presentation at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, you should reserve a pass online.