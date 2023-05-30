Traverse City Man Sentenced for Forcibly Entering Capitol On Jan. 6

The U.S. Department of Justice says a Traverse City man has been sentenced to four months in prison plus several years of parole for his actions at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Luke Michael Lints, 29, will spend 4 months in prison, then four months in home detention, followed by 32 months on parole. He also owes $2,000 in restitution.

According to court document, Lints was part of the mob who violently pushed passed law enforcement to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Lints entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrance around 3:10 p.m. that day. He grabbed a police riot shield and used it to push against law enforcement officials trying to barricade rioters from entering.

Lints admitted to obstructing law enforcement and attempting to stop Congress from counting electoral votes from the 2020 election.

He was arrested on June 30, 2022 in Traverse City. More than 1,000 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested so far for the Capitol riot.