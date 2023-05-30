Catching Up with the ‘Frose All Day’ Giveaway Winner on Mackinac Island

You might remember 9&10 News brought you a giveaway this month called Frose All Day, where Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery joined forces with Mission Point Resort for a sweet deal.

Well, Lauren Scafidi and photojournalist Kaleb Vinton had the chance to catch up with the winner on Mackinac Island during this trip of a lifetime.

Stacy Dennis of Barryton was our winner, and she brought her daughter Felicia along with her to have some fun on the island.

They actually both entered the giveaway with a promise to bring each other if either won. They said they both really just needed some time away, and that they couldn’t believe it was true when they got the call.

The mother daughter duo has been to the island before, but Stacy’s daughter says this time was much more special.

“It’s so nice to be here with your mom is why is it so perfect if you want to like look at her while she’s talking to you again? So this trip is so perfect because we’re huge about creating memories and we love to create memories,” Felicia Bieleck, Stacy’s daughter, said. “And as we’re touring the island today, even on the boat, we went off trail and we found a hiking trail and we found new things that neither one of us has explored on the island. And so it’s really about creating memories.”

On top of a beautiful weekend stay at Mission Point, the Frose All Day Giveaway included an assortment of wine and lavender self-care products from Brys Estate and a trip to Brys to, of course, sip on some frose.