Michigan Woman Puts Tesla in Self-Driving Mode, It Almost Immediately Crashes

A woman was hurt after her Tesla crashed while in self-driving mode near Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on M-20 near 135th Avenue, just east of Big Rapids.

Investigators say the driver - a 41-year-old female from Hudsonville, near Grand Rapids - was heading west on M-20 when she put her Tesla in self-driving mode.

She told deputies that’s when the car pulled to the right and went off the road, struck a tree and rolled several times.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for minor injuries, deputies said.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Colfax Township Fire, Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids towing.