DNR Battling 80 Acre Fire Near US-131

UPDATE 7:25 p.m.

Michigan State Police confirming to 9&10 News there are two DNR planes helping to battle the flames.

The fire has spread to 100 acres.

Original story: 5/28/23 7:15 p.m.

Michigan State Police are confirming the Department of Natural Resources is battling an 80 acre forest fire near US-131 at North County Line.

MSP says troopers are evacuating the Chippewa Landing Campground.

They are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

