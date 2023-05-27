Gaylord Man Arrested for Assault with Intent to Murder

A Gaylord man is behind bars, after the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says he was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder.

Deputies say they were called to the Otsego County Hospital for an assault complaint around 4:00 a.m. May 27.

That’s where deputies found a man who had been severely beaten, and suffering from what they call “severe injuries”.

Advertisement

They conducted a search warrant at a home in Hayes Township on Estelle Road, and found the 35-year-old suspect from Gaylord.

He was taken into custody.

We don’t know the connection between the two men, nor what exactly happened.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will continue following the latest on this case.







