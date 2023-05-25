Cherry Capitol Airport Expanding Flights for Summer

The Cherry Capitol Airport in Traverse City is getting ready for the summer wave of travelers. They airport recently announced an expectation of an 18% increase in seats for their market.

Delta will also be adding more flights to Atlanta, Minneapolis, and St. Paul for the summer.

Airport Executive Director, Kevin Klein says that even though the Traverse City is a tourist destination, the increase in travel they have seen is much more than just tourists.

Advertisement

If you’re planning your summer vacation or business trip, find more flight information here.



