Watch 'The Gaylord Tornado: One Year Later'

May 20, 2023 marks one year since a deadly tornado ripped a path through downtown Gaylord.

9&10′s David Lyden and videographer Josh Monroe bring you a special report, interviewing survivors, first responders and those who are helping to rebuild the community.

You can watch the 9&10 News special report about the one year look at the Gaylord tornado on the following dates:

Advertisement

Channel Local 32

5/19 - 6:30 p.m.

5/29 - 7 p.m.

9&10 News

Advertisement

5/20 - 12 p.m.

5/29 - 12 p.m.