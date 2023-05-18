Local Gaylord Group Hosts Emergency Preparedness Expo Near Anniversary of Gaylord Tornado

The Gaylord Long Term Recovery Group held an Emergency Preparedness Expo at the Otsego Resort in Gaylord Thursday.

The group was formed after the destructive tornado tore up parts of Gaylord, to inform the public and figure out how to move forward.

Among the people in attendance, included area businesses, nonprofits, first responders, and government agencies.

Advertisement

Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Erin Mann, said this is the first year they are holding the event because of the tornado that hit last year but the expo will have information about other types of emergencies that might pop up in the future. Gaylord has been through a lot recently said Mann. First the pandemic, then the tornado.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. And that our community has collectively experienced, you know, two traumatic events back-to-back and that it’s really important that we continue to heal and to be together,” said Mann.

A moment of silence was held at 5:30 p.m. to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Gaylord tornado that struck on May 20 last year.