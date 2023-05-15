Can You Help Find a Great Christmas Tree for the Capitol?

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said Monday they have officially begun searching for the 2023 Capitol grounds Christmas tree.

For the past 36 years, the official trees have come from a wide variety of locations across the state - from private backyards to public land near highways and forests.

Last year’s 63-foot spruce was donated by mother and daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck from St. Johns.

“Although it just stopped snowing, a Pure Michigan summer is quickly approaching and that is a great time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree,” said DTMB Director Michelle Lange. “Each year, our team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree that becomes a destination for friends and families during the holiday season.”

To be considered, trees need to meet the following criteria:

TYPE: Spruce or fir.

SIZE: At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24-feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30-inches.

ACCESS: Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires.

The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 14. Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to email their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or by mail to: Christmas Tree Search, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget Building Operations Division P.O. Box 30026 Lansing, MI 48909.